Iranian FM rejects 'unfair pressure' as Europe pushes to restore UN sanctions

Tehran, Sep 20 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran would not accept "political action and unfair pressure" over its nuclear program, warning such moves could escalate tensions. He insisted Iran has consistently pursued diplomacy and technical cooperation.

Araghchi made the remarks in a phone call with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi, state news agency IRNA reported. The call came after the UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution that would have extended sanctions relief under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Britain, France, and Germany -- the so-called E3 -- last month triggered the deal's "snapback" mechanism, which allows U.N. sanctions to be reimposed within 30 days if Iran is judged in breach of the 2015 nuclear accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The sanctions are expected to take effect later this month, Xinhua news agency reported.

Araghchi criticised the "political atmosphere" at a recent IAEA board meeting, saying Iran's cooperation with the watchdog remained within international regulations.

Iran's foreign ministry separately denounced the European move as "illegal, unjustified and provocative," accusing the E3 of undermining diplomacy.

The E3 argue that Iran has failed to provide full access to inspectors, withheld clarity over nuclear material, and ignored a late-August deadline to present concrete proposals for returning to talks with the United States and other parties.

Iran held several rounds of nuclear negotiations with Washington earlier this year, but halted both the talks and cooperation with the IAEA after Israeli strikes -- joined by the United States -- hit Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

Signed by Iran and six world powers in 2015, the JCPOA has been under strain since the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018, prompting Tehran to gradually scale back compliance.

