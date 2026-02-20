Iranian FM discusses indirect US talks with Egyptian, Russian counterparts

Tehran, Feb 20 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday held separate phone calls with his Egyptian and Russian counterparts over the latest developments regarding indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

In his conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi highlighted efforts to prepare a draft for the negotiations based on mutual respect and interests regarding the second round of talks with Washington, which was held in Geneva on Tuesday, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Abdelatty, for his part, welcomed the ongoing diplomatic process between Iran and the United States, urging that the consultations continue to achieve an "acceptable" framework for the involved parties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed "the current situation with the Iranian nuclear programme, including with due regard for the outcome of the indirect US-Iranian contacts held in Geneva," according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's support for the negotiation process aimed at "finding equitable political and diplomatic solutions based on respect for Iran's legitimate rights, in accordance with the principles of the Non-Proliferation Treaty."

The renewed diplomatic process between Iran and the United States comes amid heightened tensions between the two sides, and a US military buildup in the region.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran has 10 to 15 days to reach a deal over its nuclear programme, warning that otherwise "really bad things" will happen.

Trump is weighing an initial limited military strike on Iran aimed at pressuring Tehran into accepting a nuclear deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the deliberations.

If authorized, the strike could come within days, targetting a few military or government sites, said the report.

It added that if Iran still refuses to comply with the US nuclear demand, the Trump administration would respond with a broad campaign against Iranian government facilities, potentially aimed at toppling the "Tehran regime", said the report, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump hasn't yet decided to order an attack at any scale, though he is considering options ranging from a weeklong campaign of attacks to force "regime change" to a smaller-scale wave of strikes targeting Iran's government and military facilities, said the report.

