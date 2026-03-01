Iranian diaspora hails Trump outside White House

Washington, March 1 (IANS) Beneath fluttering lion-and-sun flags and a towering banner that read “Thank You,” a jubilant group of Iranian Americans gathered outside the White House to celebrate President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran, calling them a long-awaited blow against a regime they say has ruled through fear for decades.

Some draped themselves in the pre-1979 Iranian tricolour. Others raised American flags and chanted in gratitude.

“I wanted to talk to President Trump. Thank you so much,” one woman said. Asked what she wished to convey to Iranians watching from afar, she replied: “All Iranian people, we want to free run after 48 years. We wanted to run free again.”

The mood was part rally, part release. Mobile phones were held aloft to record speeches and chants. A makeshift sound system amplified voices that described the strikes as historic. One young woman beat a drum as others danced in a circle.

One woman said she was there “to thank President Trump and Israel for helping the Iranian people.” She accused the Iranian regime of “taking hostages, all the Iranian people inside, they killing, they taking them to jail, and it's terrible.” Her message to the President was direct: “Thank you so much. You keep your word, and we are appreciated.” To people inside Iran, she added: “Stay strong. It's everything gonna get changed.”

Another demonstrator framed the strikes as overdue. “We love what he's doing. He's supporting the people of Iran against the regime. He's the first one after 47 years, he's defending us.” She continued: “We Iranian people wanted this war. We wanted the regime gone. We are grateful to President Trump, we thank the USA and Israel for helping us.”

A third participant described the day as “very important for all Iranians around the world” and said, “We thank him. We thank him. He's the best in the world.”

Another speaker cast the moment in sweeping terms. “We are exhilarated. We're happy the Islamic regime has been taken down. We wanted the Islamic Republic and all the Islamic attorney be gone from the region, and this is the stark reality of that beautiful project.” She added that “the Iranians are very happy to support Donald Trump for what he did and Bibi Netanyahu.”

The flags and chants did not go unchallenged.

Across the avenue, on the other side of the White House, another group gathered to condemn the strikes and warn against escalation.

“I, as a Palestinian Armenian, believe that we should not be involved in any wars. That we have nothing to do with. There's no reason for us to be in Iran at all,” one protester said. She alleged the move was “only because Trump is worried about the Epstein files getting out and he's trying to find a distraction, and he's a puppet of Netanyahu.” Her message to the President was blunt: “Get the hell out of the White House. You don't belong there.”

Another man said, “We are protesting almost everything that this government has done, this administration, this is horrible, unbelievably bad and immoral, unethical, illegal against everything that anybody believes in except him.” He warned, “We don't need another war. We don't need a war with Iran. It's gonna spin outta control.”

The two demonstrations reflected a broader divide over Washington’s latest military action in Iran. For some in the Iranian diaspora, the strikes symbolised liberation and the possibility of political change after decades of repression. For critics, they raised fears of another prolonged conflict in a region already shaped by instability.

