Iran will exercise its right to self-defence: Iranian FM warns UK over role in Middle East conflict

Tehran, March 21 (IANS) Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has issued a sharp warning to the United Kingdom on Saturday, stating that Tehran will respond if British involvement in the ongoing conflict escalates.

Read More

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, “Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-U.S. war of choice on Iran. Ignoring his own People, Mr. Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran. Iran will exercise its right to self-defense.”

The statement comes amid rising tensions following reports that US forces have been granted access to British military bases. According to officials, Araghchi conveyed similar concerns during a phone call with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, warning that such cooperation would be viewed as “participation in aggression” against Iran.

The UK government, however, has pushed back. In the same conversation, Cooper cautioned Iran against targeting “UK bases, territory or interests,” underscoring the risk of further escalation.

Tensions intensified after Iran launched two ballistic missiles toward Diego Garcia, a strategically important joint US-UK base in the Indian Ocean. Neither missile struck its target—one reportedly failed mid-flight, while the other was engaged by a US naval interceptor, though it remains unclear whether it was successfully destroyed.

The attempted strike has raised concerns about Iran’s missile capabilities, as Diego Garcia lies approximately 4,000 kilometres from Iranian territory, suggesting a potentially greater range than previously assessed. The base plays a critical role in regional security, hosting US bombers, nuclear submarines, and guided-missile destroyers.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has maintained that Britain does not seek a broader military role in the Middle East conflict. Speaking earlier this week, he said the UK would not be drawn into a wider war, even as it evaluates options to support allies, including potential naval deployments to safeguard shipping routes in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Starmer acknowledged the complexity of the situation, noting that decisions on military involvement are “difficult,” particularly amid pressure from the United States. He emphasised that while the UK remains committed to defending its interests and allies, it continues to pursue a diplomatic resolution to restore stability in the region.

--IANS

rs/