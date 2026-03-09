Iran threatens regional retaliation if fuel facilities attacked again

Tehran, March 9 (IANS) Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters urged Muslim states in the region to prevent US and Israeli attacks on Iranian fuel and energy facilities, warning that Tehran would respond with similar actions if strikes continue.

Read More

Spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari made the remarks after several fuel storage facilities in Tehran and neighboring Alborz province were hit in US and Israeli strikes on Saturday night, causing temporary fuel supply disruptions and raising health and environmental concerns, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Iranian Students' News Agency.

Zolfaghari accused the United States and Israel of "brutally" attacking Iran's energy infrastructure and public service centers, in addition to killing civilians. He said Muslim states in the region should warn Washington and Jerusalem against taking such "cowardly and inhumane actions" to prevent the spread of conflict.

"Otherwise, similar actions will be taken in the region. If you can tolerate oil prices above $200 per barrel, keep playing this game," Zolfaghari added.

The warning comes after February 28 joint strikes by Israel and the United States on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, which killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, some of his family members, senior military commanders, and civilians. Iran responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it attacked a refinery in Israel's Haifa in retaliation for a US-Israeli strike on its own energy infrastructure.

In a statement published on its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said the Haifa refinery was hit by Kheibarshekan missiles in response to the attack.

Meanwhile, the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company said energy infrastructure in the country came under the US-Israeli attacks Saturday night.

A number of oil depots in the provinces of Tehran and Alborz were hit by missiles and caught fire, the company said, adding that firefighting teams are containing the fire.

Tehran came under a new wave of heavy attacks Saturday night, with huge explosions heard in different parts of the Iranian capital.

--IANS

int/rs