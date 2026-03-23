Iran says Strait of Hormuz not blocked

Tehran, March 23 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Ministry said that the Strait of Hormuz is not blocked and navigation continues in the waterway, with necessary measures being taken due to wartime conditions.

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In a statement elaborating on Iran's positions amid ongoing US and Israeli attacks, the ministry said that Iran has always respected the freedom of navigation and maritime security and safety, adding that it has worked to uphold those principles over the years, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry noted that following the US and Israeli military "aggression" against Iran, a dangerous situation has been imposed on the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, directly impacting regional shipping safety and security.

Claiming its legitimate right to self-defence against the "aggressors," Iran has targeted US military bases and facilities in the region while adopting a series of measures to ensure that the "aggressors" and their supporters do not exploit the strait to advance their aggressive goals against the country, it said.

The ministry confirmed that Iran has prevented the passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with "the aggressors" and those participating in "the aggressions" in accordance with the established principles of international law.

Non-hostile vessels belonging to or associated with other countries, it said, can secure safe passage through the strait in coordination with Iranian authorities, provided they have not participated in or supported aggressive actions against Iran and comply with the announced safety and security regulations.

It stressed that the full restoration of sustainable security and stability to the strait requires an end to the anti-Iran military aggression and threats, a halt to the destabilising actions of the United States and Israel, and full respect for Iran's legitimate interests.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the Middle East.

--IANS

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