Iran ready for peace process within international law, president tells Saudi crown prince

Tehran, Jan 28 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian voiced Iran's readiness to welcome any process leading to peace and conflict prevention "within the international law framework while fully safeguarding the rights of the country and its people."

He made the remarks in a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, on Tuesday, during which both sides underscored the necessity of ensuring peace and security in West Asia, Xinhua news agency reported quoting a statement from the Iranian president's office.

Pezeshkian said US threats and actions against Iran are aimed at compromising regional security. He accused Washington of disrupting Iran's past diplomatic engagements with Europe, and characterized the US approach to dialogue as "we say and you do."

He urged collective cooperation among Muslim countries to secure security, stability and development in the region.

For his part, the crown prince affirmed that Saudi Arabia rejects as "unacceptable" any aggression, threat, or escalation of tension against Iran, read the statement.

He expressed his country's readiness for cooperation with Iran and other regional states to ensure lasting peace and security.

Separately, Deputy Commander of the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Mohammad Akbarzadeh said Tuesday that warnings have been issued to Iran's neighbors against letting their airspace, territories or territorial waters be used for any attack on Iran.

According to a report by the semi-official Fars news agency, Akbarzadeh said that Iran is constantly receiving data from the Strait of Hormoz through sky and the sea's surface and subsurface, and that Iran decides "which vessel and warship under which flag is allowed to pass."

The developments came as the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group has reportedly arrived in the Middle East amid tensions in the region, and as Iran has warned of a "comprehensive and regret-inducing" response to any aggression.

