Iran, IAEA sign deal to resume cooperation: Iranian FM

Cairo, Sep 10 (IANS) Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signed an agreement to resume cooperation, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said.

He made the announcement, on Tuesday, during a joint press conference here with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran and the IAEA have agreed to enhance their cooperation in a way that respects Iranian sovereignty and protects the security of the Iranian people, Araghchi said, affirming that Iran will not compromise its nuclear policy or rights again.

Abdelatty said that Iran has a desire to return to negotiations on its nuclear program, and that Egypt is working to bring the views of European countries and Iran closer, and to de-escalate the situation in the region.

Egypt remains committed to its role in supporting regional and international stability, Abdelatty said.

Meanwhile, Grossi posted on social media platform X that Iran and the IAEA agreed on practical modalities to resume nuclear inspection activities in Iran.

This is a "step in the right direction that opens the door for diplomacy and stability," he wrote. His posts also included photos of him signing documents with Araghchi.

Iran suspended its cooperation with the IAEA after the Israeli-US strikes on its nuclear facilities and the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists in June.

After the suspension, Iran said any inspections by the IAEA must be approved by Iran's Supreme National Security Council, and that the suspension will persist until guarantees are provided for the safety of its nuclear sites and scientists.

Before the latest round of talks in Cairo, Iran and the IAEA held talks in Vienna on Friday and Saturday.

--IANS

int/rs