International groups warn of ‘chilling effect’ on Pakistan press, call to end harassment

Islamabad, Feb 26 (IANS) Several international press freedom and human rights organisations have written to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, raising serious concerns over the continued deterioration of media freedom in Pakistan.

In a joint letter, the Committee to Protect Journalists, alongside 17 other organisations, highlighted that the recent legal and institutional developments, coupled with persistent failures to ensure accountability for attacks on journalists, have created a worsening environment for members of the media in Pakistan.

The group urged the Pakistani government to take immediate action to uphold Pakistan’s obligations under the Constitution and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which guarantee freedom of expression and the press, and require protection of journalists from violence, intimidation, and unlawful interference.

The signatories noted that Pakistan’s press freedom situation, which was already challenging, has worsened since the adoption of the 27th constitutional amendment in November 2025.

“The amendment led to the establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), a development that has coincided with a weakening of judicial oversight and accountability in cases involving attacks on the media. Rather than strengthening protections for journalists, these changes have contributed to a more restrictive and uncertain environment for independent journalism. Judicial inaction in high-profile murder cases has reinforced a pattern of impunity that continues to endanger the press,” the letter detailed.

“In the period following the amendment, journalists across Pakistan have faced increased legal harassment, intimidation, surveillance, regulatory scrutiny, and threats -- all of which have had a chilling effect on press freedom. At the same time, the persistent failure of authorities to ensure accountability for crimes against journalists has reinforced a pattern of impunity that continues to place media workers at serious risk,” it added.

The organisations urged Pakistan to end the prosecution and conviction of Pakistani journalists living abroad.

“Targeting journalists abroad represents an alarming expansion of restrictions on press freedom beyond national borders and amounts to transnational repression,” it stated.

Condemning a recent surge in detentions and deportations of Afghan journalists living in Pakistan, the signatories called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately halt deportations of journalists and media workers at risk and uphold the principle of “non-refoulement” for those facing credible threats due to their journalistic work.

The group further appealed for immediate repeal or substantial amendment of Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA), including the 2025 amendments, to protect press freedom and end its misuse against journalists.

“PECA’s vague provisions enable arbitrary FIRs, arrests, and prosecutions of journalists, independent media, and digital platforms for legitimate reporting on state institutions, creating a chilling effect on free expression. These abuses violate international freedom of expression standards and must be reformed to safeguard journalists’ constitutional rights and the public’s right to information,” the letter stressed.

