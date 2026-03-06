Intensified fighting in Sudan's Kordofan region alarms UN humanitarians

United Nations, March 6 (IANS) An alarming intensification of fighting in Sudan's Kordofan region has killed and injured civilians, destroyed homes, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the escalation of violence also impeded relief workers' ability to reach civilians in need of aid.

The office said that in South Kordofan, confrontations between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces have intensified over the past week, with local humanitarian organisations reporting disruptions along key routes leading into the city of Dilling.

"Humanitarian partners also report that a drone strike this week hit the Dilling General Hospital, killing at least four patients and injuring several civilians," OCHA said.

The office said that violence has also escalated in the town of Kadugli, resulting in a highly volatile security environment for communities and humanitarian responders.

Attacks in North Kordofan, including along the road between the cities of Kosti and El Obeid, raise serious concerns for both humanitarian and commercial supply chains. OCHA said the city of El Obeid has faced continued drone attacks over the past five days, with strikes reported against a hospital and government sites, Xinhua news agency reported.

"OCHA once again calls for the parties to adhere to their obligations under IHL (international humanitarian law), including the need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as facilitating humanitarian access," the office said.

Earlier on February 24, the UN Security Council had expressed deep concern over continued violence across Sudan, including in the Kordofan and Darfur states, calling on all parties to the conflict to immediately halt the fighting.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council strongly had condemned reports of repeated drone attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and humanitarian personnel as well as property and assets, including multiple attacks impacting the World Food Programme since the start of February 2026.

