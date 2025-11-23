INS Sahyadri, Australian Navy's HMAS Ballarat participate in 'AUSINDEX' in Northern Pacific

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Indian Naval Ship INS Sahyadri and the Australian Navy's HMAS Ballarat participated in the bilateral exercise, AUSINDEX 2025, in the Northern Pacific.

During the exercise, the warships and aircraft of two navies carried out intense joint naval drills and operations in the Northern Pacific.

In a statement shared on Sunday on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson stated, "Indian Navy's indigenously built Stealth Warship INS Sahyadri, as a part of its ongoing operational deployment, participated in bilateral exercise AUSINDEX2025 alongside HMAS Ballarat, Australian Navy."

"The warships and aircraft of the two navies engaged in intense joint naval drills and operations in the Northern Pacific. The exercise is aimed at significantly boosting interoperability and deepening strategic partnership between the two maritime nations," the spokesperson added.

Indigenously designed and constructed, INS Sahyadri is a Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and a shining example of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision. It has participated in several bilateral and multilateral exercises, as well as operational deployments.

Earlier on November 7, INS Sahyadri made a port call at Guam to participate in Exercise Malabar.

The exercise, held from November 10 to 18, included naval drills between the Navies of India, Japan, Australia and the US.

INS Sahyadri participated in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar, which included Anti-Submarine Warfare, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), gunnery firing, underway replenishment, and cross-deck helicopter operations.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson had stated, "INS Sahyadri participated in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar 2025 from 13 to 17 November. The four-day high-tempo sea phase included Anti-Submarine Warfare, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), gunnery firing, underway replenishment, and cross-deck helicopter operations. In addition, Sea Riders were exchanged between the participating ships to share best practices and to enhance mutual understanding."

During the harbour phase of Exercise Malabar, the crew of INS Sahyadri engaged in joint interactions between the operations teams of participating navies, including cross-deck visits and sharing of best practices.

"Friendly sports fixtures brought together personnel from INS Sahyadri, US, Japan and Australia - fostering camaraderie, strengthening mutual trust, and promoting teamwork in true maritime spirit," the Indian Navy highlighted last week.

--IANS

int/akl/svn