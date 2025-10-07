Indirect Hamas-Israel talks on Gaza ceasefire plan kick off in Egypt

Cairo, Oct 7 (IANS) Indirect talks between Israeli and Hamas delegations commenced Monday in Egypt to discuss a framework for the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported.

The talks, hosted by Egyptian and Qatari mediators in the Red Sea city of Sharm El Sheikh, are focused on "preparing the ground" for the potential swap, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Al Qahera News.

With the priority to focus on and expand "common ground points" between Israel and Hamas, the mediators are actively working with both sides to "establish a mechanism for the release of all detainees in exchange for prisoners," it reported.

On Saturday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the Israel-Hamas indirect talks on Monday would discuss "field conditions and details" for the exchange of "all Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners" under the US-proposed 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan.

On Sunday, Egyptian sources told Xinhua the Hamas delegation arrived in Egypt to prepare for negotiations with the Egyptian side on Monday in Sharm El Sheikh, during which the two sides would discuss implementing the first phase of the US-proposed plan.

After the Hamas meeting, the Egyptian side would hold a separate one with the Israeli delegation. The results from both negotiations would be delivered to US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner upon their arrival in Egypt, the sources added.

Earlier on Sunday, an Egyptian security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the Israeli delegation had arrived in Egypt, with US mediators expected on Tuesday or Wednesday. Negotiations are scheduled to last three days.

According to Palestinian sources, the Hamas delegation is led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, who traveled to Egypt for the first time since surviving an assassination attempt in Qatar's Doha last month to join indirect talks with Israel.

The indirect talks follow Hamas's recent announcement that it would release all Israeli hostages taken since October 7, 2023, under the US plan. According to Israeli officials, Hamas still holds 48 hostages, including 20 believed to be alive. But Hamas has not addressed other provisions, notably disarmament, which Israel insists is essential for any truce.

