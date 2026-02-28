India–US ties expand across states, sectors

Washington, Feb 28 (IANS) Indian diplomats and senior US leaders held a series of meetings this week across the United States, focusing on trade, energy, and strategic cooperation.

In Bismarck, the Consul General of India in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, met North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong and First Lady Kjersti Armstrong over an Indian meal.

“Great to host Hon'ble Kelly Armstrong, Governor of North Dakota, along with the First Lady Kjersti Armstrong, over an Indian meal in Bismarck today!” India in Seattle said on February 27.

It added: “Thank the Governor for his strong support in strengthening India - North Dakota bilateral ties in trade, culture, and people-to-people connect.”

Armstrong described the meeting as positive.

“Great meeting today with the Consul General of India in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, during his visit to Bismarck,” the Governor said.

“We have opportunities to grow our trade relationship with India, especially in agriculture, manufacturing, and energy. Excited to expand on this meeting and continue this great partnership,” he added.

In Houston, Consul General D.C. Manjunath visited Honeywell’s facility on February 24. He met company leaders and representatives of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

The Consulate General of India in Houston said the talks covered “the global energy sector outlook, emerging technologies, market evolution, and Honeywell’s remarkable growth journey.”

“It was particularly encouraging to learn that India represents Honeywell’s largest footprint outside the United States, reflecting the depth of our longstanding partnership,” it said.

The statement also cited “the legacy of Tata Honeywell and Honeywell India’s evolution” as adding “a meaningful historical dimension to the conversation.”

The sides discussed “future avenues of collaboration, especially in areas aligned with India’s priorities in energy transition, sustainability, and advanced industrial automation.”

The visit ended with a tour of Honeywell’s Experience Center, showcasing “cutting edge solutions shaping the future of industry.”

The consulate said it looked forward to continued collaboration in strengthening India–US innovation, technology, and energy partnerships.”

Separately, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Paul Kapur spoke at Princeton University’s 2026 Global India Conference.

“Pleasure to speak at Princeton University’s 2026 Global India Conference: US national security imperatives and our partnership with India,” he said.

“We are working together to build a more secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region for the people of America and India.”

Kapur also toured Holtec’s technology and manufacturing hub in Camden, New Jersey.

“Met with CEO Kris Singh. Learned about Holtec’s nuclear energy investment plans and its partnerships with Indian companies to support job creation, economic growth, and energy security,” he said.

India and the United States have expanded cooperation in recent years. Trade, energy, and advanced technology are central pillars. Bilateral trade has crossed $190 billion. The two countries also work closely in the Indo-Pacific and through the Quad.

