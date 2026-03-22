India's stance on US-Israel conflict with Iran reflects pragmatism: Report

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) India's stance on the ongoing US-Israel operations against Iran demonstrates pragmatism instead of a muted, passive response as it neither limits New Delhi's prospects for engagement in the Middle East nor damages its ties with partners in the region, as per a report.

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Post-Cold War, India has made some pragmatic adjustments in its diplomatic approach towards West Asia. Under the Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, India started a strategic de-hyphenation and adopted a multi-vector engagement in West Asia, with cultivating ties with Israel being the first step, according to the report in India Narrative.

"In another example of a pragmatic approach that same year, Iranian President Mohammed Khatami was the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day. The two nations signed the Delhi Declaration, focusing on energy security and a strategic partnership. Most notably, India diversified its energy portfolio with the Gulf by moving towards hydrocarbons with Saudi Arabia and not just transactional oil purchases," Srijan Sharma, a national security analyst specialising in intelligence and security analysis, wrote in the report.

"However, the Vajpayee government’s policy faced a major test, similar to that faced by the VP Singh government during the Gulf War in 1991. The US invasion of Iraq in 2003 highlighted India’s response, as it was beginning to realign strategically with West Asia. India adopted a balancing approach, but this time it was not reactive and chaotic, unlike in 1991—such as during the US plane re-fueling crises—and I.K. Gujral’s visit to Iraq caused controversy and sent mixed signals to the West and Gulf, complicating the relationship," the author added.

Vajpayee government's quiet diplomacy had a pragmatic approach that provided strategic clarity on India's position and managed New Delhi's approach to the Gulf-US ties. At the time, lawmakers of the Indian parliament unanimously passed a resolution “deploring” the war in April 2003. The stance of parliamentarians was conveyed to the US, and the US Administration was not able to push India beyond a certain point.

Furthermore, India's partners in the Gulf were happy with parliament's condemnation of war, which helped New Delhi to maintain its rising influence in West Asia. Currently, India again faces a somewhat similar situation, and it appears that quiet pragmatism is being followed with some pragmatism.

Since 2014, India's Look West policy has been revived and elevated to what can be termed "Act West" by increasing strategic de-hyphenation and having autonomy towards the Middle East. This strategy of elevating India's strategic relevance was demonstrated when India was described as a strategic partner and potential influencer in larger regional interests by becoming a key player in crucial strategic initiatives, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the I2U2 Group, comprising India, Israel, the UAE and the US, according to the report.

"While the current government has strengthened Vajpayee’s foundation in India’s approach to West Asia and key aspects of managing relations during complex Gulf situations, India’s stance on ongoing US-Israel operations against Iran reflects pragmatism rather than a muted, passive response. Although there is a sense of reduced reactivity and quieter diplomacy, one cannot overlook the underlying strategic intent, similar to what Vajpayee conveyed in 2003," the report said.

"India recently condemned Iran’s attacks on Gulf nations diplomatically, leveraging the strategically developed relationship with Iran through the Chabahar Project to negotiate safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and ensure smooth naval escort under Operation Sankalp. While largely avoiding direct involvement in the conflict, this approach neither limits India’s prospects for engagement in the Middle East nor damages relations with Gulf partners. Critics who remain silent on this issue should understand that there is no complete silence—only a strategically guided silence driven by pragmatic aims that allow India to act swiftly in its own interests," the author stated.

--IANS

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