India's participation in Pacific Reach exercise signals commitment to regional security: Report

Singapore, Sep 17 (IANS) India's active participation in the multinational exercise ‘Pacific Reach 2025’, particularly alongside key powers like the United States and Japan, underscores its commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, a report cited on Wednesday.

It said that the exercise reflects India’s support for international norms countering unilateral maritime claims, such as those asserted by China in the South China Sea.

According to a report in India Narrative, the Indian Navy’s involvement in the ‘Pacific Reach 2025’ marks an important milestone in both regional security cooperation and India’s global maritime posture.

“India joined over 40 nations, including the US, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, for Exercise Pacific Reach 2025 in the contested South China Sea, focusing on submarine rescue and safety operations. India deployed its newly commissioned vessel, INS Nistar, equipped for deep submergence rescue missions. The week-long exercise includes both harbour and sea phases, featuring operational drills, medical symposiums, and knowledge exchange,” the report detailed.

“Sending INS Nistar demonstrates India’s advanced submarine rescue capabilities and technological progress. This vessel, equipped to operate DSRVs up to 650 meters, elevates India’s standing in undersea operations and partnership readiness,” it added.

The report emphasised that by joining wide-ranging multinational drills, India enhances its interoperability with global navies, builds operational trust, and broadens defense relationships beyond bilateral and trilateral formats.

It added that by participating with regional nations and maintaining open channels with observer countries (including China), India also bolsters mechanisms for crisis management, accident response, and joint support in disputed waters.

“India’s presence asserts its role as a responsible stakeholder in maritime security. The South China Sea’s strategic significance as a global trade artery and area of frequent disputes makes India’s engagement crucial for regional balance,” the report stressed.

Notably, China’s role as an observer, it said, highlighted the complex diplomatic environment, while India’s strategy focused on avoiding direct confrontation, promoting peaceful cooperation, and upholding global best practices.

“The exercise builds momentum for collective security and could complement other regional engagements, like India’s recent bilateral drills with the Philippines in the South China Sea. India’s role in Pacific Reach 2025 cements its rising influence as a maritime power dedicated to security, cooperation, and the global commons,” the report noted.

