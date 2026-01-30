Indian Navy ‘preferred security partner’ and 'first responder' in Indo-Pacific: Report

Male, Jan 30 (IANS) The Indian Navy has consciously pursued a collaborative and shared regional space approach, building mutual trust that has led to its recognition as “preferred security partner” and a “first responder”, a report said on Friday

It added that spanning from the North Arabian Sea to the vast stretches of the South China Sea, the Indian Navy has moved beyond coastal defence, establishing itself as a “Preferred Security Partner” across the Indo-Pacific.

“Naval diplomacy is now one of India’s strongest tools to protect its interests and shape stability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Maritime competition increases with China’s growing presence. But instead of confrontation, the Indian Navy has responded and built its strength through cooperation, engagement and trust-building,” a report in Eurasia Review detailed

“This new approach rests on three clear trends. First, India’s maritime outlook has widened. Instead of acting alone, the Navy now works closely with regional partners. Second, India has deepened bilateral naval cooperation through regular exercises, capacity building and practical support—third, proactive engagement in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” it mentioned.

According to the report, in 2025, the Indian Navy took part in over 18 bilateral, 8 multilateral, 31 maritime partnership exercises, 4 Coordinated Patrols (CORPAT) and 12 Joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance exercises, while deploying Indian Naval Ships across multiple countries

“These deployments are not symbolic. When Indian ships like INS Shakti, Satpura, Delhi, and Kiltan sail to Singapore, Vietnam, or the Philippines, they carry with them reassurance, partnership and commitment. When INS Imphal participates in Mauritius’ National Day celebrations and INS Kadmatt attends Papua New Guinea’s independence anniversary, the Navy becomes a visible ambassador of India’s goodwill,” it stated.

The Indian Navy, the report said, has evolved from a traditional military force into the region’s most trusted first responder.

“When disaster hits, the warships don’t just wait for orders; they arrive within hours. This was evidently on display during the 2025 earthquake in Myanmar and the cyclone crisis in Sri Lanka. Through Operation Brahma and Operation Sagar Bandhu, Indian fleets moved fast, delivering hundreds of tons of food, medical supplies and emergency aid to people who had lost everything,”it noted

The report further said, “In today’s world, true influence lies in who shows up first. Over the years, by choosing speed, reliability and genuine compassion over simple posturing, the Indian Navy has changed what diplomacy looks like. It isn’t just a political theory anymore; it is a lived reality felt across the world’s oceans.”

