Indian Mission in New York hosts Diwali celebration to honour visiting parliamentary delegation

New York: In a vibrant display of Indian culture and diplomacy, Parvathaneni Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, hosted a Diwali celebration in New York. The event was organized to mark the visit of a 12-member Indian Parliamentary delegation, and was attended by several UN Permanent Representatives, senior UN officials, and close friends of India.

The celebration also marked the conclusion of India’s campaign for its candidature to the UN Human Rights Council.

"Our desire in serving as a member of the UN HRC is rooted in the belief that its membership gives us a unique opportunity, but more importantly, a responsibility to work towards the advancement of human rights. We believe that with dialogue, cooperation, and constructive collaboration among member states, we can contribute to promoting and protecting human rights," Harish posted on X.

Welcoming the members of the Indian Parliamentary delegation, Ambassador Harish said, "Permanent Mission of India to the UN would gain a lot from their perspectives, experiences, and leadership."

The 12-member Indian Parliamentary delegation included Poonamben Maadam, PP Chaudhary, Brijesh Chowta,Vivek Tankha, S. Phangnon Konyak, Medha Kulkarni, Rajeev Rai, N K Premachandran, Bharat Mathukumilli, Nishikant Dubey, Vamsi Gaddam, and Ujjwal Nikam.

During the visit, the Indian Parliamentary delegation also met with the Permanent Representative of France, Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont.

Both sides discussed diverse facets of close cooperation between India and France in the UN, including a range of issues of mutual interest.

Furthermore ,the delegation interacted with the UN Director of Crisis Group Richard Gowan and his team.

The interaction focused on various aspects of the UN, including the current challenges and overall state of play.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vivek Tankha delivered India’s national statement at the General Debate of the Sixth Committee at the UN.

He outlined the importance of the rule of law in national governance priorities and underlined India’s commitment to safeguarding national security and contributing meaningfully to global peace and security.

Additionally, Brijesh Chowta delivered India’s statement in the Second Committee’s General Discussion on the Group of Countries in special situations, and Operational activities for development.

He highlighted India’s support to Least Developed Countries and Landlocked Developing Countries under South-South Cooperation initiatives such as the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation network and the India- UN Development Partnership Fund.

