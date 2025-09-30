Indian envoy calls on Bhutan PM, appreciates support for strengthening ties

Thimphu, Sep 30 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya called on Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Monday, appreciating his support for strengthening the special friendship and cooperation between both countries while encouraging various initiatives.

"Ambassador called on H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan. We appreciate his warmth and kind support for strengthening the special friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan, and encouragement to advancing various initiatives and collaborative projects underway between us," the Indian Embassy in Bhutan wrote in a post on X.

Tobgay stated that he and Arya expressed commitment to further deepen cooperation between India and Bhutan.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Tobgay, in a post on X, wrote, "Pleased to meet H.E. Shri Sandeep Arya, Ambassador of India to Bhutan. We reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the special bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries."

The meeting comes a day after talks were held between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and her Bhutanese counterpart Aum Pema Choden, during latter's visit to India. During their consultations, both Foreign Secretaries reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral engagements and noted the progress achieved in all key areas of cooperation.

"Specifically, they welcomed the successful commissioning of all six units of 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project which is a major milestone in the realisation of India-Bhutan Joint Vision on Energy Partnership. They also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing development cooperation projects and initiatives being undertaken with Government of India support under Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan, which were progressing well and bringing tangible benefits to the people of Bhutan," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday.

India and Bhutan on Monday signed an Inter-Governmental MoU for the establishment of railway links between both countries. The MoU envisages establishment of first set of cross-border rail links, connecting Kokrajhar and Gelephu, and Banarhat and Serhoamtse, according to MEA statement.

"These projects are part of our broader efforts to enhance connectivity between the two countries and will strengthen economic and people-to-people linkages," read a statement issued by the MEA.

