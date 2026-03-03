Indian embassy relocates students from Tehran to safer place in Iran, says J&K Students Association

Srinagar, March 3 (IANS) J&K Students Association (JKSA) said on Tuesday that all Indian students have been relocated from the worst-hit Tehran to a relatively safer location, Qom in Iran.

Nasir Kheuhami, national convenor of JKSA, said, “The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Tuesday confirmed that Indian students residing in Tehran have been relocated to the city of Qom as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing escalation and continuous airstrikes in Iran. Tehran, being among the worst-affected cities, the Embassy of India in Tehran has initiated a structured relocation process in view of the deteriorating security situation."

He said the students have been shifted in buses arranged by the Embassy and are currently en route to Qom under the supervision and close coordination of Indian authorities.

“The Association has been in direct communication with the students and can confirm that all Indian students in Tehran, including those from Jammu & Kashmir, are safe and accounted for. While anxiety among parents remains high due to the volatile environment, the timely relocation has provided a sense of reassurance and relief to families back home," he said.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Embassy of India in Tehran are closely monitoring developments on the ground and are actively coordinating necessary arrangements to safeguard Indian nationals.

“Further steps, including a possible evacuation, are expected to be undertaken in the coming days, subject to the reopening of airspace and the evolving security situation," he said.

The JKSA has expressed its sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Tehran for their prompt response, proactive engagement, and continuous communication during this critical period.

“The Association acknowledges the efforts being made at multiple levels to ensure that students are relocated safely and that contingency plans remain in place. The Association reiterates that it remains in constant touch with students, their parents, and the Ministry of External Affairs, while regularly briefing the authorities about the ground situation and concerns faced by students. The association acknowledges that the Indian Embassy in Tehran has been actively engaging with stranded students, maintaining consistent communication, and providing necessary assistance during this critical period," Kheuhami said.

He urged parents to remain calm. The Association reassured them that coordinated efforts are underway to safeguard the safety and well-being of all students.

“It is emphasised that those relocated are safe, under supervision, and receiving continuous support, and that further measures will be undertaken in a structured and timely manner in accordance with the evolving situation,” Kheuhami added.

