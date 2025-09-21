Indian Embassy in US issues emergency helpline amid H-1B visa fee

Washington, Sep 21 (IANS) In a move that has set off alarm bells among Indian professionals, United States President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation imposing an annual fee of $100,000 on H-1B visa applications.

Following the announcement, the Indian Embassy in Washington on Saturday released an emergency assistance number for Indian nationals in need of immediate support.

"Indian nationals seeking emergency assistance may call cell number +1-202-550-9931 (and WhatsApp). This number should be used only by Indian nationals seeking immediate emergency assistance and not for routine consular queries," the Embassy stated in a post on X.

The measure has raised serious concerns regarding its implications on Indian tech professionals and the flow of remittances, with nearly 71 per cent of all H-1B visas being granted to Indian citizens.

Seeking to calm nerves, a senior official from the US administration clarified that the steep fee would apply only to fresh H-1B visa petitions and not to existing holders or those seeking renewals.

In an exclusive response to IANS, the White House on Saturday said that it is a "one-time fee" that applies only to new visas and not renewals or current visa holders.

"This is a one-time fee that applies only to the petition. It only applies to new visas, not renewals or current visa holders. It will first apply in the upcoming lottery cycle," a White House official told IANS.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has instructed all its Missions and Posts to provide every possible assistance to Indian nationals who are scheduled to return to the United States in the next 24 hours.

The Ministry of External Affairs also took note of the development, stating that it is carefully examining the far-reaching changes introduced to the H-1B visa programme, particularly the newly imposed annual fee.

The ministry expressed concern that the move could extend beyond financial ramifications and trigger humanitarian challenges for families.

"The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H-1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H-1B program," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson further cautioned that the step announced by Trump is likely to resonate beyond business circles.

"The full implications are being studied by all concerned, including the Indian industry, and the measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families," he added.

