India slams Pakistan for making 'ridiculous' airspace denial claims, spreading misinformation

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) India on Tuesday hit out at Pakistan for claiming that New Delhi denied overflight clearance to Pakistani aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, terming the Pakistan Foreign Office (PFO) statement as "ridiculous" and yet another attempt of "spreading anti-India misinformation."

In response to media queries regarding Pakistan's statement on overflight clearance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that India had expeditiously processed Pakistan's request and granted the overflight permission.

"We reject the ridiculous statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan which is yet another attempt of spreading anti-India misinformation," stated MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

"The request for overflight clearance for Pakistani aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka was received by the High Commission of India in Islamabad at around 1300 hrs on December 01, 2025. Given the urgency of humanitarian assistance, the Government of India processed the request expeditiously the same day and granted the overflight permission as per the itinerary proposed at 1730 hrs on December 01, 2025," he added.

The MEA expressed India's commitment to assisting the people of Sri Lanka in these challenging times through all available means.

India's strong response came after Pakistan's Foreign Office claimed earlier on Tuesday that India had blocked humanitarian assistance being sent from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and the Pakistani aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance was facing delay for over 60 hours, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Sri Lanka has experienced extreme weather conditions, flash floods and landslides due to Cyclone Ditwah and the resulting weather system. The death toll from severe weather triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 410, leading Sri Lankan media outlet Daily Mirror reported on Tuesday, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

According to the latest update, 1.4 million people from 407,594 families have been affected in Sri Lanka as the island nation continues to experience floods, landslides and severe weather conditions.

On November 28, India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide urgent search and rescue and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah caused flooding, loss of life and widespread disruption across the island nation.

India has maintained that it stands firmly with the people of Sri Lanka, ensuring rapid, sustained, and coordinated assistance across affected districts under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

