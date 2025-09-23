India reaffirms commitment to Commonwealth values at Foreign Ministers' meet in US

New York, Sep 23 (IANS) India participated in the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting (CFAMM) 2025 and reiterated its commitment to the fundamental values and principles laid down in the Commonwealth Charter.

Representing India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary West Sibi George attended the meeting held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Monday, September 22.

Sharing the update on X, the MEA wrote, "Secretary (West) Sibi George attended the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting (CFAMM) 2025, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session on 22 September 2025."

"Sibi George spoke about India's commitment to the core values and principles enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter as well as reform of the Commonwealth to better reflect the realities of contemporary times," the ministry further added.

The meeting, chaired by Samoa's Deputy Prime Minister Toelupe Maoiautele Poumulinuku Onesemo, brought together foreign ministers from across the Commonwealth at the United Nations Headquarters in New York for the 25th CFAMM.

Taking place on the margins of the 80th UN General Assembly, the ministers extended strong support to the Commonwealth's role as a defender of multilateralism and a driver of collective action during an era of global challenges.

They reviewed progress since the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa and laid out the course towards CHOGM 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda.

Ministers also endorsed the 'Strategic Plan 2025–2030: Building a More Resilient Commonwealth', a framework centred on strengthening democratic, economic, and environmental resilience.

Looking ahead to CHOGM 2026, the ministers emphasised the need for the Commonwealth to serve as a model for effective and streamlined international cooperation.

