UNGA
Sep 22, 2023, 01:49 PM
Jaishankar embarks on 9-day US visit
Jun 20, 2023, 11:26 AM
UNSC Needs Better Representatives In Security Council Including Countries Like India: UNGA Chief
Jun 17, 2023, 02:17 PM
Looking Forward To Participate In Int'l Yoga Day Celebrations With PM Modi: UNGA Deputy Secretary General
Jun 15, 2023, 10:13 AM
UNGA approves India's memorial wall resolution
Apr 27, 2023, 04:21 PM
'Goes Against Sovereign Equality Of States': Counsellor Pratik Mathur Addresses UNGA Plenary On 'Question Of Veto'
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Millets can help tackle challenges of food security: PM Modi
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
World leaders meet at UNGA under dark clouds, grasping for silver lining
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
World Must Stand United Against Evil Scourge Of Terrorism: UNGA President
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
UNGA Adopts Resolution On Multilingualism, Mentions Hindi Language For First Time
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
UNGA adopts resolution on multilingualism, mentions Hindi
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Coal Secretary Leads Ministry’s Yogotsav Countdown Programme