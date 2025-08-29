India-Japan parliamentary exchanges in focus as PM Modi meets Japanese Speaker

Tokyo, Aug 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga and a group of Members of Parliament from Japan on Friday. During the meeting, the leaders discussed the ties between two nations, with a special focus on parliamentary exchanges, human resource development, cultural exchanges and cooperation across key sectors.

"I had a wonderful meeting with Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga and group of Members of Parliament from Japan. We discussed the strong and friendly relations between India and Japan, with a special focus on parliamentary exchanges, human resource development, cultural exchanges and cooperation across key sectors including the economy, health, mobility partnership, AI, science, technology and more," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier, PM Modi held a meeting with former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, discussing the progress in bilateral partnership across trade, critical technologies and human resource mobility sectors.

"Had a wonderful meeting with the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Fumio Kishida. He has always been a great advocate of closer India–Japan relations. We discussed the progress in our bilateral partnership across trade, critical technologies and human resource mobility. We also discussed the vast potential in emerging areas such as technology and semiconductors," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi also held a meeting with former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and spoke about many dimensions of cooperation between two nations. PM Modi stated that discussions during the meeting covered how to build closer cooperation between India and Japan.

In a statement shared on X, PM Modi wrote, "I had a very good meeting with Mr. Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and Chairperson of the Japan-India Association. We spoke about the many dimensions of India–Japan cooperation and how we can further deepen it. Our discussions covered how to build closer collaboration, including in technology, AI, trade, investment and beyond."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum. In his address, PM Modi spoke about India's deep economic ties with Japan and also mentioned about areas where cooperation between two nations can deepen in the years to come.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, "Addressed a business event in Tokyo. The presence of Prime Minister Ishiba made this even more special, also indicating the priority we accord to bilateral economic linkages. Spoke about India's deep economic ties with Japan and also listed areas where cooperation can deepen in the years to come: Like we did in automobiles, recreate the same magic in batteries, robotics, semiconductors, shipbuilding, nuclear energy."

"Tech–Talent synergy to power this century’s technology revolution. Green energy focus for a better future. Next-gen infrastructure, where Japan’s excellence and India’s scale can do wonders. Skill development and people-to-people ties," he added.

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, his first Summit meeting with his Japanese counterpart PM Ishiba. The two leaders are also scheduled to hold a working dinner. PM Modi and PM Ishiba will also visit the Miyagi Prefecture.

The two leaders are expected to review the progress of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, focusing on key sectors including defence and security, trade and investment, digital technology, climate action, and innovation. PM Modi and PM Shigeru Ishiba are also expected to discuss regional and global developments, particularly those impacting the Indo-Pacific, as well as sustainable development and global peace initiatives.

Upon arrival in Tokyo, PM Modi was received by Japan’s Ambassador to India ONO Keiichi, India’s Ambassador to Japan Sibi George and other senior officials. PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the Indian community, who greeted him with traditional cultural performances and enthusiastic cheers on his arrival in Tokyo.

This is PM Modi’s eighth visit to Japan. PM Modi last visited Japan in May 2023. PM Modi and PM Ishiba had earlier met in June 2025 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada and during the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Laos last year.

"During my visit, we would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past eleven years. We would endeavor to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors. The visit will also be an opportunity to strengthen our civilizational bonds and cultural ties that connect our peoples," said PM Modi in his departure statement, issued late Thursday evening.

After concluding his visit to Japan, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin from August 31-September 1.

