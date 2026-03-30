India hands over post-earthquake building inspection equipment to Myanmar

Yangon, March 30 (IANS) India on Monday handed over equipment for detailed post-earthquake building inspection to the Federation of Myanmar Engineering Societies (Fed.MES) at a ceremony held in Myanmar’s Yangon city.

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According to the Indian Embassy in Yangon, the initiative undertaken under Indian government grant assistance reflected New Delhi’s continuing support towards augmenting the technical capacity of authorities concerned and organisations of Myanmar for post-earthquake reconstruction.

The commitment was outlined by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in his virtual address at the inauguration of the Sarsobeikman Literary Centre in Yangon earlier this month.

Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur handed over the technical equipment to Fed. MES President, U Khin Maung Htaey. Several senior officials, including Myanmar Engineering Council President Aung Kyaw Myat, Myanmar Earthquake Committee President U Nyunt Maung San, and Yangon Technological University Rector Hla Myo Tun, as well as representatives of UN-Habitat and concerned international and civil society organisations, were present during the occasion.

The ceremony was followed by a presentation of the equipment and its functioning.

"The advanced technical equipment from India comprises a range of specialised tools and equipment, including for subsurface investigation, for levelling and digital assessment and for structural alignment, as well as equipment for rebound, monitoring, assessment and testing for evaluating concrete strength and quality, identifying reinforcement positioning and monitoring any structural deformation," the Indian Embassy said.

"The assistance is aimed at strengthening capacities for structural assessment, as well as for the continuing retrofitting and rehabilitation of earthquake-affected buildings," it added.

The Indian Embassy noted that the deployment of the equipment will help significantly in enabling detailed damage mapping, evaluation of building integrity, and informed decision-making for repair and reconstruction, contributing to long-term rehabilitation and resilience-building efforts in Myanmar.

On March 4, the inauguration of the India-assisted project for the construction of the three-storey literary centre, the "Sarsobeikman building", worth approximately $3.77 million, was held in Yangon.

The initiative, aimed at the preservation and development of literary traditions of the people of Myanmar, underscored India's sustained commitment to supporting the socio-economic development of the Southeast Asian nation.

The inauguration ceremony included a special video address by EAM Jaishankar, while Myanmar’s Prime Minister U Nyo Saw attended as the chief guest.

The Indian Embassy stated that the project forms part of India’s broader development partnership framework in Myanmar.

--IANS

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