India-France Rafale deal to uplift indigenous aerospace industry: Report

Hanoi, Feb 12 (IANS) Highlighting that India is negotiating a major fighter aircraft deal with France to purchase 114 Dassault Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF), a report has mentioned that by also getting the French aerospace company to also license its systems for construction, India is growing its capabilities and becoming more self-reliant.

As the IAF seeks to modernise and expand its capabilities with the high-performing multirole aircraft, securing a license to manufacture its systems in India will boost the country's capabilities, a report said on Thursday.

“New Delhi is committed to greater indigenisation of their supply chain. So, Indian firms would be doing the lion’s share of creating components and assembling a majority of the jets in India. Dassault is even willing to establish a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India to ensure the fleet of new planes is properly maintained in the country. In fact, this MRO could serve other operators,” a report in Vietnam Times detailed.

According to the report, local production will enhance India’s indigenous aerospace industry skills, strengthen local supply chains, and could boost export earnings over time.

“By building these systems in India, the IAF is going to see a real impact in its operational capabilities. Today, the IAF's gold standard has been to maintain around 42 fighter squadrons. Currently, however, that number is much lower—possibly as low as 30. By infusing indigenously built Rafales with the current fleet, India is making a real enhancement,” it mentioned.

The report stated that there are substantial risks involved, such as India’s difficulty in meeting tolerances at scale. It added that while the approach is a smart move for India, there is a chance that costs could escalate.

“Ultimately, this Rafale deal is not really about France, or even about the bird itself. India is buying itself a stopgap from France. It’s a stopgap that ensures the IAF will have the requisite squadron strength and strategic breathing room — all while enhancing the country’s indigenous aerospace industry at a time it will soon be able to maintain modern fleets, meaning true strategic autonomy will have been achieved — the dream of India’s strategists since the earliest days of independence,” it noted.

