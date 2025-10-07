India Corner inaugurated at Utadeo University library in Colombia

Bogota, Oct 7 (IANS) An India Corner was inaugurated by Ambassador of India to Colombia Vanlalhuma, at Utadeo University in Bogota, showcasing Indian works on history, literature, philosophy, diplomacy, culture, and economy.

The Indian Embassy in Bogota donated books to the university's library, offering students and faculty greater access to India's literature, history, and culture. The initiative aims to enhance India-Colombia educational and cultural ties.

"Embassy of India in Bogota donated books to the Library of Utadeo University, where Ambassador Vanlalhuma inaugurated the India Corner displaying Indian works on history, literature, philosophy, diplomacy, culture & economy," the Indian Embassy in Bogota posted on X on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Embassy participated in the International Week at El Bosque University in Bogota, where India was the guest country.

Ambassador Vanlalhuma inaugurated photo exhibitions on Mahatma Gandhi and sacred India.

The week featured an Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) presentation, yoga session, screening of the Hindi film Mountain Man, promotion of Indian tourism, academic discussions on development, India–Colombia cooperation, Indian languages, and other themes.

Students also took part in a painting competition inspired by Indian art.

On October 4, Ambassador Vanlalhuma also inaugurated the India Corner in the library of El Bosque University, aimed at further strengthening educational and cultural ties between India and Colombia. Several books were also donated to the library.

Colombia and India established diplomatic relations in January 1959 and celebrated 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2019.

Over the years, several MoUs and agreements have been concluded between the countries in diverse areas, including trade promotion, cooperation in science and technology, defence, IT, tourism, space, health, traditional systems of medicine, culture, etc.

There is growing interest among Colombians in India's culture and heritage. Indian festivals, dances, music, gastronomy, and spirituality are of increasing interest to Colombians. Some Colombians, who earlier learnt Indian classical and folk dances in India, are now professional performers.

--IANS

scor/sd/