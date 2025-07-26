India, CARICOM reaffirm commitment to boost cooperation in science, technology

Georgetown, July 26 (IANS) The Indian High Commission in Guyana held a roundtable discussion titled 'India-CARICOM Cooperation in Resource Mapping, Climate Change and Agricultural Research & Development', reaffirming India's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states in science and technology.

The event was organised by the Indian High Commission in collaboration with the CARICOM Secretariat at the Pegasus Corporate Centre in Georgetown. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) delegation, which is in Guyana, also attended the discussion.

During the discussion, Indian Ambassador to CARICOM, Amit Telang, delivered the opening remarks, highlighting India's willingness to further expand and deepen cooperation with the Caribbean partners in science and technology.

"He also underscored the importance of cooperation, collaboration and coexistence as shared principles between India and CARICOM for the welfare of our people and the larger Global South," the Indian High Commission in Guyana posted on X.

The roundtable was presided over by Wendell Samuel, Assistant Secretary General for Economic Integration, Innovation and Development at the CARICOM Secretariat. Other attendees included representatives from various member states and leading government organisations from Guyana.

During the programme, Srinivasa Rao Goru, a scientist from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), made a detailed presentation on the application of space technology and remote sensing in multiple fields, including agriculture, fisheries, disaster management, etc.

Senior representatives from the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) provided an overview of informative presentations on their network of laboratories and their expertise in numerous areas such as climate adaptation, aviation and other sustainable technologies.

They offered assistance in collaboration and capacity building to partner countries in CARICOM.

According to the Indian High Commission, the event was organised as a further step towards the implementation of various outcomes from the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit held in Georgetown, Guyana, in November 2024, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered assistance to the partner countries in CARICOM in multiple fields, including innovation, technology and trade.

During his visit to Guyana in November 2024, PM Modi addressed the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit and envisioned a multifaceted partnership with innovation as an important pillar of India's partnership with CARICOM underlining cooperation and collaboration in the field of science and technology, particularly application of Indian space technology in resource mapping, climate change and agriculture, the High Commission mentioned.

Earlier, from July 23-25, the ISRO delegation attended the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit, which was aimed at strengthening international commitment to biodiversity conservation.

