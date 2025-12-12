India, Austria review bilateral ties, discuss regional and global developments

Vienna, Dec 12 (IANS) India and Austria held 8th Foreign Office Consultations in Vienna on Friday and undertook a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of bilateral ties. The two sides held discussions over various sectors, including political engagement, trade and economic cooperation, science and technology, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties.

For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George while the Austrian side was led by Nikolaus Marschik, Secretary General for Foreign Affairs, Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs.

In a statement, MEA said, "During the Foreign Office Consultations, the two sides undertook a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Views were exchanged on India-EU relations as well as key regional and global developments of mutual interest. The discussions covered a wide range of areas, including political engagement, trade and economic cooperation, science and technology, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties. Cooperation between the two countries in international and multilateral fora was also discussed."

The officials of two nations agreed to maintain regular official exchanges and hold the next Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi at a mutually convenient time.

Earlier in October, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar extended greetings to his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger and the people of Austria on their National Day and expressed India's commitment to advance the enhanced partnership between the two nations.

While sharing a picture with Beate Meinl-Reisinger on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Felicitations to FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the Government and the people of Austria on their National Day. Look forward to advancing the Enhanced India-Austria Partnership."

EAM Jaishankar met Beate Meinl-Reisinger on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

In May this year, EAM Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Beate Meinl-Reisinger and congratulated her on her appointment as Austria's Foreign Minister.

The two leaders agreed on zero tolerance of terrorism and firm opposition to nuclear blackmail.

Following the talks, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, said, "Appreciated the conversation today with Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger. Congratulated her on her appointment. Agreed on zero tolerance of terrorism and firm opposition to nuclear blackmail. Discussed our excellent bilateral ties and the Ukraine conflict."

Diplomatic relations between India and Austria were established in 1949.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Austria.

This visit coincided with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-Austria diplomatic relations.

In addition to talks with President Alexander Van der Bellen and then-Chancellor Karl Nehammer, PM Modi also addressed an India-Austria Business Meeting and interacted with prominent Austrians, including Indologists, according to the Indian Embassy in Austria.

