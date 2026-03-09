India and UK discuss strengthening cooperation, advancing Commonwealth reforms

London, March 9 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh held a meeting with UK's Minister for Latin America, Caribbean and Multilateral Chris Elmore on the sidelines of Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) on Monday, discussing strengthening cooperation between two nations and working with partners to advance Commonwealth reforms.

India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"Began Day 2 at CFAMM26 with a meeting with Chris Elmore, UK Minister for Latin America, Caribbean and Multilateral at Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. We discussed strengthening India–UK cooperation and working with partners to advance Commonwealth reforms, enhance its relevance and efficiency, and collaborate on the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2026 and India’s hosting in 2028," Singh posted on X.

On Sunday, Kirti Vardhan Singh held a meeting with Commonwealth Secretary General Shirley Botchwey, with discussions focused on strengthening the Commonwealth’s role in development, trade, and responsible AI, advancing reforms related to Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and membership, and leveraging India’s Digital Public Infrastructure to enhance governance and inclusion across member states.

"Concluding a packed Day 1 at CFAMM26, met Commonwealth Secretary General Shirley Botchwey. Discussions focused on strengthening the Commonwealth’s role in development, trade, and responsible AI, advancing reforms related to CHOGM and membership, and leveraging India’s Digital Public Infrastructure to enhance governance and inclusion across member states," he posted on X.

Singh also met Antigua and Barbuda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade EP Chet Greene.

Following the meeting, Singh posted on X: "On the sidelines of CFAMM26, met E.P. Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in digital public infrastructure (UPI), defence, trade and investment, healthcare & pharma, alongside health, education, sports, and capacity building, while strengthening partnership with CARICOM: Caribbean Community."

Kirti Vardhan Singh held a meeting with Parliamentary Secretary to Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rob Oliphant, with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral engagement and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"On the sidelines of CFAMM26, held a bilateral meeting with Rob Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. Building on the recent renewed momentum in India–Canada ties and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to India, the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral engagement and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest," he wrote on X.

He attended the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting and reaffirmed India's commitment to working with members to strengthen the effectiveness of the Commonwealth.

"During the CFAMM26 Minister’s Meeting, welcomed the positive reform momentum in the Commonwealth under Commonwealth Secretary General, Shirley Botchwey, appreciating efforts to enhance transparency and introduce a forward-looking agenda. Also supported 28th CHOGM reforms for being more focused and outcome-oriented and reaffirmed India’s commitment to working with members to strengthen the Commonwealth’s effectiveness," he said.

Singh also participated in the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting Ministerial Retreat in London and called for a reformed, future-ready Commonwealth delivering tangible benefits for members.

"Starting the day’s engagements during my first official visit to the UK, participated in the CFAMM26 Minister’s Retreat at Lancaster House. Called for a reformed, future-ready Commonwealth delivering tangible benefits for members, emphasising the needs of the Global South and highlighting cooperation in digital public infrastructure, AI for development, disaster resilience, and economic growth," he wrote on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India is one of the largest contributors to the Commonwealth and has assisted the organisation with technical assistance and capacity building. The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 countries and serves as a vital platform to deepen India’s engagement with Commonwealth members, in particular the Small States and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

After concluding his engagements in the UK, MoS Singh will visit Chile from March 10-12 to represent the Indian government at the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect, Jose Antonio Kast Rist.

