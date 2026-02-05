India and Poland discuss strategic partnership, deliverables of 2024-2028 Action Plan

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, held a meeting with Polish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Wladyslaw T Bartoszewski, in New Delhi on Thursday, reviewing the bilateral strategic partnership and discussing key deliverables of the 2024-2028 Action Plan between both countries.

Read More

Following the meeting, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X wrote, "Secretary (West) Sibi George held a productive meeting with Polish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Wladyslaw T Bartoszewski in New Delhi. They reviewed India-Poland Strategic Partnership and discussed the key deliverables of the Action Plan (2024-2028)."

India and Poland elevated bilateral ties to the level of 'Strategic Partnership' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Poland in 2024. The two sides also agreed to a five-year Joint Action Plan for 2024-2028.

On January 19, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and discussed advancing economic, technology, defence, mining, P2P and multilateral cooperation between the two nations.

"Meeting with DPM and FM Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland provided an opportunity for an open conversation on our bilateral ties and global developments. Discussed advancing our economic, technology, defence, mining, P2P and multilateral cooperation. Appreciate Poland’s support for stronger India-EU ties," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X.

In December, India and Poland held the 11th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi and agreed to expedite cooperation in the sectors of defence and security, science and technology, cyber security and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Secretary (West) at the MEA, Sibi George and Polish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Wladyslaw T Bartoszewski co-chaired the meeting. During the discussions, the two sides reiterated their commitment towards fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"The 11th round of India-Poland Foreign Office Consultations was co-chaired by Secretary(West) Sibi George and Polish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Wladyslaw T Bartoszewski in New Delhi today. Both sides took stock of progress under the India-Poland Strategic Partnership, particularly with reference to the Five Year Action Plan (2024-2028) agreed during the visit of PM Narendra Modi to Poland in August 2024," the MEA stated after the meeting.

"They also agreed to expedite cooperation in the areas of defence and security, science and technology, cyber security and AI. Both sides reiterated their commitment towards fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Poland is the largest trading partner of India in Central and Eastern Europe. The Polish side further reiterated its support for an early conclusion of India-EU FTA," the statement added.

--IANS

akl/as