India and Nordic countries discuss ways to further strengthen relations

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Ambassadors of Nordic countries on Monday discussed ways to strengthen ties, including by focusing on sectors like trade and investment, digital technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum, renewable energy, clean technologies, the Arctic and space.

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The discussions were held during a luncheon hosted by George for envoys of Nordic countries in New Delhi.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (West) Sibi George hosted a luncheon for Nordic Ambassadors in New Delhi. They discussed ways to further strengthen relations between India and the Nordic countries, focusing on trade and investment, digital technologies, AI, quantum, renewable energy, clean technologies, the Arctic and space. They underscored the importance of leveraging both the India-EU FTA and India-EFTA TEPA."

The Nordic countries comprise Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Denmark's Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, stated that Nordic nations and India have a lot to offer each other.

"The Nordic Countries and India have a lot to offer each other and the opportunities are even bigger with the EU-India and the India-EFTA FTAs. A 4 trillion $ economy meeting a 2 trillion $ economy. Pleasure meeting Secretary West Sibi George today with the other Nordic Ambassadors in Delhi," Kristensen posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier this month, Finnish President Alexander Stubb was on a State Visit to India during which the ties between India and Finland were elevated to a 'Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability'.

Stubb was Chief Guest at the Raisina Dialogue held in New Delhi from March 5 to 7. During his visit, Stubb and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the strong potential between two nations in trade and commerce and cooperation in infrastructure, defence, space, AI, semiconductors, education and other sectors.

"India is delighted to welcome President Stubb of Finland. It is equally gladdening that he is the Chief Guest at this year’s Raisina Dialogue. Our talks today were wide-ranging. We discussed the strong potential in trade and commerce, especially after the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Other sectors that featured in our discussions include cooperation in technology, infrastructure, defence, space, AI, semiconductors, education and more," PM Modi posted on X after meeting Stubb.

--IANS

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