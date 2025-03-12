India and Mauritius Elevate Ties with Enhanced Strategic Partnership

Port Louis: Mauritus Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he personally agreed to strengthen the relations to Mauritius-India Joint Vision Document for an Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

Ramgoolam said that through this move, they aim to take India-Mauritius relations to next level.

"During this visit, the Prime Minister and I had constructive discussions on how to take our bilateral relations to even greater heights. In this perspective, I am pleased to announce that His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi and myself have further agreed to strengthen our relations to Mauritius-India Joint Vision Document for an Enhanced Strategic Partnership," Ramgoolam said at their Joint Press Conference.

Ramgoolam said that their shared vision was to increase cooperation across various sectors.

"Our shared vision is to increase our cooperation in existing and emerging sectors, such as space research, AI, digital health, ocean economy, pharmaceuticals, ICT, FinTech and Cyber security," he said.

Ramgoolam said that he was honoured by PM Modi's presence on their National Day. His presence was symbolic of the unique relations both countries share.

"PM Modi has honoured us by his presence amidst us on the occasion on National Day celebration of the 57th anniversary of our independence. His distinguished presence on this momentous occasion is testimony to the unique and very special relation that binds our countries," he said.

PM Modi said that India will cooperate with Mauritius in building the new Parliament House there.

He said, "Today, Prime Minister Navin Chandra Ramgoolam and I decided to give the India-Mauritius partnership the status of 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'. We decided that India will cooperate in building the new Parliament building in Mauritius. This will be a gift to Mauritius from the Mother of Democracy."

PM Modi also congratulated the people of Mauritius on their National Day- for which he was invited to be the Chief Guest.

PM Modi said, "On behalf of the 140 crore Indians, I congratulate the people of Mauritius on their national day. It is my good fortune that I again got a chance to be here on the national day of Mauritius. India and Mauritius are connected not just by Indian Ocean but by shared culture and values...We are each other's partners on the path of economic and social progress."

PM Modi said that Mauritius is an impotant partner for India, hence in 2015, the foundation for SAGAR was laid here- a vision for security in the entire region. On Wednesday, PM Modi expounded it to MAHASAGAR-Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions'.

He said, "Be it the Global South, the Indian Ocean, or the African continent, Mauritius is our important partner. Ten years ago, the foundation stone of Vision SAGAR - 'Security and Growth for All in the Region' was laid here in Mauritius. We have come up with SAGAR vision for the stability and prosperity of this entire region. For Global South our vision will be - MAHASAGAR-Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions'," he said.

"Under this, trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth, and mutual security for shared future will be included," he added. (ANI)