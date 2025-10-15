India and Kyrgyzstan enhance collaboration on countering terrorism, radicalisation during NSA Doval's visit

Bishkek, Oct 15 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Lt. General Baktybek Bekbolotov in Bishkek on Wednesday as both countries agreed to enhance collaboration on countering terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking.

During their meeting, NSA Doval and Lt General Bekbolotov discussed regional security issues and stressed the need to coordinate positions on issues of common concern at regional and multilateral fora.

Both sides discussed bilateral cooperation and agreed to enhance existing collaboration on countering terrorism, radicalisation, extremism and drug trafficking. They reviewed bilateral defence cooperation and discussed regional security issues. Both sides also emphasised the need to coordinate positions on issues of common concern at regional and multilateral fora.

Earlier, the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan received NSA Doval upon arrival at Bishkek to attend the third meeting of the India-Central Asia National Security Advisors/Secretaries of the Security Councils.

In a post shared on X, the Indian Embassy stated, "NSA Ajit Doval was warmly welcomed by First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Mr. Melis Satybaldiev on 15 October 2025 on arrival at Bishkek. NSA Doval will participate in the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia National Security Advisers / Secretaries of the Security Councils in Bishkek."

In 2023, NSA Doval led the Indian delegation which participated in the Second India-Central Asia Meeting of National Security Advisors/ Secretaries of the Security Council at Astana, where discussions were held on various issues in multilateral and bilateral format.

The first India-Central Asia Meeting of National Security Advisors/Secretaries of Security Councils was held in New Delhi in 2022. The National Security Advisors/Secretaries of the National Security Councils of India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in the meeting. Turkmenistan was represented by their Ambassador in New Delhi.

