India and Israel reaffirm zero tolerance on terror during EAM Jaishankar's visit

Jerusalem, Dec 16 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday condemned the recent terror attack at Bondi Beach in Australia's Sydney, asserting that India and Israel have a policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism.

Making remarks alongside Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in Jerusalem on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar offered condolences over the loss of several lives in the terror attack during Hanukkah celebrations in Australia's Sydney.

His visit to Israel, EAM Jaishankar said, gives both sides a chance to continue the conversation about the direction of bilateral ties.

"Before I begin, let me first of all convey our very very sincere deep condolences at the loss of life due to the terror attack at Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi Beach. I want to say that we condemn it in the strongest possible terms, where India and Israel are concerned, we are both countries who have a policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism. We appreciate your consistent support to our fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the External Affairs Minister said.

Terming India and Israel "complimentary partners", the EAM noted that the strategic partnership between two nations has developed significantly in the past 10 years.

On the discussions that would take place during his meeting with Sa'ar, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Today, we will, as you noted, be discussing our strategic partnership which has really developed very significantly in the last decade. It has a G2G dimension, B2B dimension, one between P2P between peoples as well.

"I would say it's really, a very large number of domains today that our relationship touches in one form or the other but what we will do, building on the work plan which our teams have finalised is really to address ourselves to the task of purposing our relationship for the world that awaits us because in many ways we are very very complimentary partners and we must make the most of that."

EAM Jaishankar also expressed India's support for Gaza peace plan. He said, "I also would like to listen to you about the regional situation. I want to say that India supports the Gaza peace plan and hopes that it would lead to a lasting and durable solution."

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar arrived in Israel, where he was welcomed by Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar.

"Welcome to Israel, Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar!," Azar posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as