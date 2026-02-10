India and Hungary discuss issues of mutual interest, review entire spectrum of bilateral ties

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) India and Hungary held the 11th round of Foreign Office Consultations on Tuesday, reviewing the entire spectrum of engagement including green energy, trade and investment, defence, political affairs, science and technology, space, water management, pharmaceuticals, sports, connectivity, educational and cultural ties.

The Foreign Office Consultations was co-chaired by Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George and Hungarian State Secretary Boglarka Illes.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Secretary (West) Sibi George held the 11th round of India-Hungary Foreign Office Consultations with Hungarian State Secretary Ms. Boglarka Illes. They reviewed the entire spectrum of engagement including political affairs, trade and investment, defence, science and technology, green energy, water management, pharmaceuticals, space, sports, connectivity, educational and cultural ties."

"They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest including on Europe, Indo-Pacific and multilateral reforms. Stronger ties ahead," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added.

In November, India and Hungary discussed ways to strengthen bilateral partnership, enhancing cooperation on issues related to the India-EU Strategic Partnership.

The discussions were held during the meeting between India's Ambassador to Hungary Anshuman Gaur and Barna Pal Zsigmond, Deputy Minister and Parliamentary State Secretary, Hungary's Ministry of European Union Affairs.

"Ambassador had a comprehensive and fruitful meeting with Mr. Barna Pal Zsigmond, Deputy Minister and Parliamentary State Secretary, Ministry of European Union Affairs of Hungary. Excellent discussion on strengthening the India-Hungary bilateral partnership and enhancing cooperation on issues concerning the India-EU Strategic Partnership and early conclusion of India-EU trade pact. A shared commitment to boosting ties in the economic and political spheres," the Indian Embassy in Hungary stated on X.

Relations between India and Hungary have been close, friendly, multifaceted and substantive. People of Hungary remember with gratitude India's role in the 1956 uprising when New Delhi's intervention with the Soviet Union saved the life of Arpad Goncz who subsequently served as President of Hungary from 1990 to 2000, according to the Indian Embassy in Hungary. India is seen as a nation whose ancient culture and spiritual traditions and the academic and scientific excellence, specially in the “knowledge sector”, is deeply attractive to the people of Hungary.

