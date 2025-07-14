India and France pledge deepening of strategic ties on Bastille Day

Paris: France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot on Monday highlighted the growing India-France strategic partnership, while thanking External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on his greetings to the French government and French citizens on the occasion of French National Day, also known as Bastille Day.

Talking to X, Jean-Noel Barrot said, "Thank you dear Dr S Jaishankar. France and India are united by trust and driven by shared ambition. Let's keep building our strategic partnership!".

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar had extended warm greetings to FM Barrot, the government and people of France on their National Day.

"Our Strategic Partnership continues to deepen and diversify," the EAM stated.

The External Affairs Minister had visited France last month to solidify the robust and longstanding strategic partnership between both countries.

During his visit, the EAM had also called on French President Emmanuel Macron and conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him along with appreciating France’s strong support to India in the fight against terrorism.

The two sides committed to fully implement the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and Defence Industrial Roadmap that were agreed between the two leaders. The discussions reflected the deep trust, comfort, and shared ambition that characterize the India-France bilateral ties.

During the June 11–14 visit, which came within four months of PM Modi's visit to France for the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit, the EAM also held comprehensive bilateral discussions with his counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot.

The ministers reviewed and appreciated the progress made in India-France collaboration in strategic domains of defence, security, space, counter-terrorism and global issues.

Both sides also expressed satisfaction in the advances made in bilateral cooperation in emerging sectors of technology, innovation, trade, investment, health, life sciences, education, talent mobility, museum cooperation and people-to-people ties, and exchanged views on exploring new avenues of cooperation to further strengthen bilateral relations.

In this context, both ministers looked forward to the celebration of India-France Year of Innovation next year in a befitting manner, that will add another dimension to their relationship.

EAM Jaishankar had also expressed deep appreciation for the French Government's condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

--IANS