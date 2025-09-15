India and Fiji discuss maritime security collaboration as INS Kadmatt makes port call at Suva

Suva, Sep 15 (IANS) India and Fiji discussed collaboration in maritime security domain, capacity development and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) as INS Kadmatt arrived at the Port of Suva on Monday on a three-day goodwill visit to the South Pacific nation.

In a statement shared on X, High Commission of India in Fiji stated, "Cdr Kutuhal Limaye, Commanding Officer of INS Kadmatt called on Mr. Mason Smith, Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs today. Accompanying him was Capt Rohit Raymond Kattoju, India’s Defence Adviser to Fiji. Both sides discussed collaboration in Maritime Security domain, HADR, and capacity development."

INS Kadmatt also hosted an 'Open Day' in Suva, welcoming the visitors onboard. Guests interacted with the crew and learnt about the India’s naval excellence, building India-Fiji people-to-people connect.

The Indian Navy’s anti-submarine warfare corvette, INS Kadmatt arrived in Suva after completing a three-day port call at Indonesia's Surabaya, strengthening the bond of friendship, trust, and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy (TNI AL).

During the visit, professional and cultural engagements were carried out to enhance maritime cooperation and mutual understanding between India and Indonesia. Key activities during the visit included professional interactions and cross-deck visits. The crew also participated in combined yoga session onboard and a friendly volleyball match with TNI AL personnel, showcasing the shared spirit of camaraderie and collaboration.

"As part of community outreach, the ship welcomed members of the Indian diaspora residing in Indonesia, providing them with an opportunity to visit the ship and engaged with the crew. Additionally, courtesy calls with senior naval leadership further emphasised the commitment of both nations to work together towards ensuring a secure and stable maritime domain in the region," the Ministry of Defence had stated.

"The visit of INS Kadmatt reaffirmed Indian Navy's role as the preferred security partner in the region and reinforced the long-standing maritime partnership between India and Indonesia under the shared vision of 'Partnership Across Sea'," it mentioned.

