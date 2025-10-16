India and Central Asian countries discuss ways to enhance cooperation in countering terrorism, radicalisation

Bishkek, Oct 16 (IANS) The Third India-Central Asia meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council/National Security Advisors was held in Bishkek on Thursday, with discussions held on ways to enhance cooperation in countering terrorism, radicalisation, extremism and narcotics trafficking.

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval along with Secretaries/National Security Advisors of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan's Deputy Secretary of Security Council participated in the meeting. During their discussions, the top security officials also agreed to prioritise greater connectivity between India and the Central Asian countries.

"During the meeting, the Secretaries of the Security Council/National Security Advisors reiterated the importance of regular dialogue in view of the changing nature of security challenges. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas of countering terrorism, radicalisation, extremism and narcotics trafficking," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The Secretaries/NSAs emphasised the significance of security and stability in Afghanistan for the region. They agreed to work closely with Afghanistan in addressing security challenges, as well as in the areas of connectivity and economic development which could form the basis of long-term stability. They agreed to prioritise greater connectivity between India and the Central Asian countries. The Secretaries/NSAs also agreed to expand the scope of cooperation under this format to include areas such as digital connectivity and infrastructure, AI and other emerging technologies, and space cooperation," it added.

NSA Doval along with Secretaries of Security Councils of Central Asian countries also called on Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov. NSA Doval also held bilateral meetings with the Secretaries of Security Councils of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

"H.E. Mr. Sadyr Zhaparov, Hon’ble President of the Kyrgyz Republic received the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Central Asian countries who attended the 3rd meeting of the India- Central Asia Secretaries of the Security Council in Bishkek," the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan posted on X.

The Third meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council/National Security Advisors was held on the basis of the consensus reached at the first India-Central Asia Summit on January 27, 2022 to hold regular meetings at the level of Secretaries of the Security Council/National Security Advisors. NSA Doval led the Indian delegation at the Second India-Central Asia Meeting of National Security Advisors/Secretaries of the Security Council at Astana.

--IANS

akl/as