India and Bahrain discuss strengthening bilateral ties and naval cooperation

Manama, Feb 11 (IANS) Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti called on Bahrain Prime Minister and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the Riffa Palace, discussing the strengthening bilateral ties and naval cooperation between India and Bahrain.

"VAdm Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Indian Navy, called on HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister of Bahrain, at Riffa Palace on 10 Feb 26. Discussions were focussed on strengthening bilateral ties and naval cooperation in fields including Information Sharing, Joint Training, Capacity Building and Future Warfare," the Indian Navy Spokesperson stated on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his counterpart from Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani before the start of the 2026 Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In January, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain hosted a reception celebrating India's 77th Republic Day, where Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani was the Chief Guest. According to the statement shared by Embassy on X, over 400 dignitaries, including MPs, senior Govt officials, and members of the Diplomatic Corps attended the reception.

In another post on X, Indian Embassy in Bahrain wrote, "Leadership of the CMF, prominent businessmen, Bahrain Chamber & Bahrain India Society representatives, three Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees, and members of the Indian & Bahraini community also joined."

A painting exhibition titled ‘Indo‑Bahrain Friendship’ was also held during the reception.

"Renowned Bahraini rapper Mr. Hussam Aseem, known for his hit Fa9la also joined the Republic Day reception. The Uttarakhand Society of Bahrain performed a soulful flute rendition of 'Vande Mataram' commemorating 150 years," Indian Embassy in Bahrain posted on X.

In November last year, EAM Jaishankar and Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani co-chaired the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting in New Delhi where they reviewed the progress in bilateral ties, focusing on trade, security, defence, health, culture, people to people ties and also discussed opportunities in space, fintech and cyber sectors.

"Co-chaired the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting alongside FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations focusing on trade, security, defence, health, culture, people to people ties as well as promising opportunities in space, fintech and cyber domains. As Bahrain takes over the GCC presidency, confident that India-GCC ties will continue to deepen," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X after the meeting.

"Thanked the leadership of Bahrain for ensuring welfare of the Indian community. Also exchanged perspectives on recent global and regional developments," he had added then.

