India and Australia discuss developments in nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) India and Australia held the seventh round of Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation, and Export Control in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss developments in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, outer space security-related matters, conventional weapons, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) in military domain and multilateral export control regimes.

For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs while the Australian delegation was headed by Vanessa Wood, Ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

"The Dialogue facilitated enhanced mutual understanding and appreciation of national perspectives and global developments on non-proliferation and disarmament issues, that will contribute to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi also held a meeting with the Chief of the Australian Army, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, in New Delhi on Monday. During General Stuart's August 11-14 visit, the two nations aim to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and enhance strategic engagement.

The visit had commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, where General Stuart paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces. This was followed by a Guard of Honour at South Block and a formal call-on with General Upendra Dwivedi.

The Chief of the Australian Army was briefed on India’s security perspective, Operation Sindoor, and recent advancements in technology absorption within the Indian Army.

He also met senior leadership of the Indian Armed Forces, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar.

On August 13 and 14, the Chief of the Australian Army will proceed to Pune, where he will interact with Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, and visit the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

He is scheduled to address the cadets on leadership, joint training, and cooperation. During the two-day visit, he will also participate in other defence cooperation engagements, said the statement.

This high-level visit reaffirms the strong and growing India–Australia defence partnership and underscores the shared commitment of both nations towards a stable, secure, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, it said.

