India and Algeria bolster defence ties during Army Chief Gen Dwivedi's visit

Algiers, Aug 25 (IANS) Fostering the spirit of South–South cooperation, India and Algeria on Monday took a significant step towards boosting bilateral defence cooperation during Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi's ongoing official visit to the North African country.

The visit reinforces the recent high-level engagements between the two countries and focuses on enhancing army-to-army ties and capability development, including training.

On Sunday, Indian Ambassador to Algeria Swati Vijay Kulkarni hosted a welcome dinner for General Dwivedi, which brought together Algerian dignitaries, Ambassadors, Defence Attaches, Heads of Algerian chambers of commerce, think tanks, and academia

According to the Ministry of Defence, the COAS is on a four-day official visit to Algeria from August 25 to 28.

It comes soon after the recent visits by the President of India and the Chief of Defence Staff, underlining the importance accorded to strengthening India-Algeria relations.

“The visit aims to reinforce defence and security engagement between India and Algeria, with a focus on bolstering Army-to-Army cooperation, sharing perspectives on regional and global security challenges, and exploring avenues for defence industrial collaboration,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

During his visit, General Dwivedi will hold meetings with top Algerian defence officials, including General Said Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army; Lieutenant General Mostefa Smaali, Commander of Land Forces.

He will also visit several key military institutions, including the School of Command and Major Staff in Tamentfoust and the Cherchell Military Academy, one of Algeria’s premier training establishments. A ceremonial tribute will be paid at the iconic Martyrs Memorial, commemorating Algeria’s struggle for independence.

The Defence Ministry noted that the COAS’s visit is expected to “further deepen the historic ties between the two nations and provide impetus to advancing shared security interests, regional stability and defence cooperation.”

As India continues to expand its strategic footprint across Africa, this high-level military engagement with Algeria is seen as a critical move to strengthen India’s partnerships in the region, especially in light of emerging security dynamics and the need for multilateral defence collaboration.

The two sides are also expected to explore opportunities for defence industrial partnership, particularly in areas of modernisation, logistics, and equipment support.

General Dwivedi will also share India's strategic vision of zero tolerance for terrorism and exchange perspectives on regional and global security challenges.

"These deliberations are expected to contribute to building trust, interoperability, and practical cooperation between the two militaries," said an Army spokesperson.

India views Algeria as a natural partner in its outreach to Africa and the Mediterranean, given its pivotal role as a gateway to the Maghreb–Sahel–Mediterranean region.

Algeria’s position as a security anchor for the Sahel, an energy powerhouse with oil, gas, and rare earth reserves, and its robust and modernised military make it a vital partner in advancing peace and stability in the wider region.

--IANS

scor/as