Imran Khan's PTI Plans Black Day Protest at Minar-i-Pakistan on February 8

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to observe black day on February 8 to protest against its 'stolen mandate' in general elections held on February 8 last year and announced a plan to hold public gathering in Minar-i-Pakistan ground, Dawn reported.

The newly appointed Punjab chief party organiser Aliya Hamza has given application to the Lahore deputy commissioner, requesting for "No Objection Certificate" for the political gathering. In her application, Hamza mentioned that she and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and Ali Ijaz Buttar from NA-117 will be the organisers for the "Jalsa" management.

Aliya Hamza called PTI stakeholder of the political and parliamentary system of Pakistan and stressed that its leaders, members and supporters have a fundamental right to political activities as guaranteed under the Constitution.

She said, "Denial to this right is tantamount to violating the basic constitutional principle on which foundations of political parties and democracy in our country stands," adding that Article 16 guaranteed their right to assembly, according to Dawn report.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, criticised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz-led government for what he said is 'unleashing fascism against people.' Speaking to Dawn, he said that the Form-47 government of 'uncle and niece' would be unable to stop the gathering set to be held on February 8.

He accused the incumbent government for stealing the PTI mandate with the support of the powers that be, since the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) was not able to receive even 30 per cent of the votes polled on February 8.

Bhachar said, "If the government will grant permission to hold the political gathering, the whole of Pakistan will gather at Minar-i-Pakistan ground, otherwise the party would hold protest rallies at every level across the country," Dawn reported.

Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar said people have been grappling with inflation, fascism and bad governance while the cybercrime law would further suppress their voice through media. He said the people of Pakistan were angry over the conviction of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a 'fake case'.

On January 17, the court convicted Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust case with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder being sentenced to 14 years in prison while a seven-year jail term has been handed over to his wife. The verdict, delayed three times previously, was announced by Judge Nasir Javed Rana in a makeshift courtroom at Adiala Jail. (ANI)