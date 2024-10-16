If activities across border characterised by terrorism....: Jaishankar's veiled jibe on Pakistan at SCO meeting

Islamabad: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday termed cross-border terrorism, extremism and separatism as the "three evils" that hinder trade trade and travel as well as people to people relations between countries.

Addressing the 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation (Organisation) Council of Heads of Government, Jaishankar took a veiled jibe at Pakistan to state that if activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are "hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel.

Further in an indication towards China's Belt and Road Initiative, Jaishankar, called out the "unilateral" connectivity moves in the region while stressing that "cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality."

Jaishankar noted that globalisation and rebalancing are realities that cannot be denied.

"We all realize that the world is moving towards multi-polarity. Globalization and rebalancing are realities that cannot be denied. Cumulatively, they have created many new opportunities in terms of trade, investment, connectivity, energy flows and other forms of collaboration. There is no question that our region would benefit immensely if we take this forward. Not just that, others too would draw their own inspiration and lessons from such efforts," he said in his address.

"However, to do that, cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality. It should recognize territorial integrity and sovereignty. It must be built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas. It cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit," the External Affairs minister said.

The SCO Meeting is being chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the current chair of the Council.

Calling for firm commitment to the SCO Charter, Jaishankar said, "But most of all, our endeavours will progress only when our commitment to the Charter remains firm. It is axiomatic that development and growth requires peace and stability. And as the Charter spelt out, this means being firm and uncompromising in countering the 'three evils'. If activities across borders are characterized by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel."

He further said, "Let us contemplate how much we all stand to gain if it was to be otherwise. Our very agenda today in Islamabad gives us a glimpse of those possibilities. Industrial cooperation can enhance competitiveness and expand labour markets. MSME collaboration has positive implications for employment. Our collective endeavours can expand resources and encourage investment flows. Business communities will profit through larger networks. Collaborative connectivity can create new efficiencies."

Jaishankar noted that the world of logistics, as indeed of energy, could undergo a sea change. He called environmental protection and climate action "ready domains for mutually beneficial exchanges." He stated that the treatment of infectious and non-infectious diseases will benefit from accessible and affordable pharmaceutical capabilities.

He further said, "Whether it is health, food or energy security, we are all clearly better off working together. Indeed, even culture, education and sports are promising areas. In effect, there is so much that we can do once we are truly determined to promote that synergy."

Stressing that introspection is needed if friendship between nations has fallen short and good neighbourliness is missing somewhere, Jaishankar said, "If we fast-forward from the inception of the Charter to the situation today, these goals and these tasks are even more crucial. It is, therefore, essential that we have an honest conversation."

"If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate, if friendship has fallen short and good neighbourliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address. Equally, it is only when we reaffirm our commitment most sincerely to the Charter that we can fully realize the benefits of cooperation and integration that it envisages," he added.

Pakistan had assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the previous meeting held in Bishkek on October 26, 2023, where the country was represented by then interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

Jaishankar also took to X to share details regarding his remarks at the SCO Meeting in Islamabad.

Pakistan PM Sharif had earlier welcomed Jaishankar at the venue of the SCO Meeting. Visuals of the meeting from state-run Pakistan Television showed Jaishankar and Sharif exchanging a handshake and posing for photographs together for the media.

