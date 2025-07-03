IDF says eliminated rocket-firing facility in Gaza, struck 150 targets in 24 hours

Tel Aviv, July 3 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday confirmed that it had eliminated the terrorist cell responsible for launching rockets towards Sderot and Ibim from the Gaza Strip, as part of its ongoing operations to neutralise threats across the region.

Taking to X, the IDF said, "The terrorist cell responsible for launching rockets toward Sderot and Ibim yesterday was eliminated. IDF forces under the Southern Command continue to operate, guided by Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet, against terrorist organisations throughout the Gaza Strip."

The military added that troops from the 162nd Division were actively engaged in operations in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

"Forces of the 162nd Division continue to eliminate terrorists, destroy terror infrastructure, weapons, and underground routes," the IDF said, noting that an Air Force aircraft, acting on intelligence provided by the 401st Brigade's fire control center, successfully struck the cell responsible for the previous day's rocket launches just minutes after the attack.

Over the past 24 hours, combat teams from the Nahal Brigade began new operations in northern Gaza, where they reportedly attacked dozens of targets.

During one engagement, IDF troops identified and eliminated a "terrorist" who was advancing toward their position.

The IDF said that its forces continue efforts to locate and destroy "terror infrastructure" in the region, adding that in the most recent operations, troops attacked an operational shaft and several military structures being used against Israel.

Additionally, in Khan Younis, the combat teams uncovered a cache of weapons, including rifles, pistols, magazines, and mortar shells.

Operations are also ongoing in the Rafah area and the western Negev region.

"Forces of the Gaza Division (143) continue to operate in defence of the western Negev communities while simultaneously conducting operations against terrorist organisations in the Rafah area," the IDF stated, adding that they had destroyed dozens of terror-related facilities and weapons stockpiles.

The IDF further revealed that the Israeli Air Force had struck approximately 150 targets across the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours.

The targets included "terrorists," underground routes, sniper posts, military structures, and additional terror infrastructure.

