Hydropower, corruption and neglect: Why PoK is rising against Islamabad

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The Pakistan Army is facing a major crisis in Balochistan due to a massive uprising by the locals. Pakistan has managed for a long time to give the perception that all is well in the country. The Balochistan issue has, however, exposed Pakistan’s bluff, and the capability of its army is evident from the fact that it has suffered huge losses at the hands of its own people.

With Balochistan becoming a tipping point, the Pakistan government is gearing up for another uprising in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Thousands of civilians are crying foul, claiming that they have been unjustly deprived of development opportunities.

Sensing massive trouble, the Pakistan government has imposed an indefinite lockdown in PoK. The Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee is leading the protests. To curtail the protesters and in a bid to stop the information from spreading, the Pakistan government has shut down both internet and mobile services in PoK. The protests are largely revolving around the denial of basic fundamental rights to the people of PoK.

The protesters are demanding the removal of perks to the ruling elites and royalty for the hydel projects in the region. Indian officials say that a large number of the residents in PoK feel that they are being treated like the people in Balochistan. The Pakistani government has been notorious for exploiting the natural resources in this region and not passing on the benefits to the people. There is a deep-rooted corruption in the system, whereby the resources of such regions ultimately benefit top officials of the government and the Pakistan Army.

Currently in PoK, there is a massive protest on, but due to the information blockade, the real news is not getting out. Further, the Pakistan Army is cracking down on the protesters in the most brutal fashion. Several top leaders leading the protests have been arrested. There are an estimated 2,000 Pakistani army personnel who have been deployed to get the situation under control.

In the run-up to these protests, there were numerous meetings between the representatives in PoK and the Pakistani government. The protesters say that the Pakistani government has not met their demands. They have been demanding the renegotiation of the hydropower agreements and an immediate subsidy for flour due to rising inflation.

Islamabad has been promising the PoK people of fulfilling their demands, but has clearly failed to keep its word. This has led to a lot of anger in the region, and those protesting say that the agitation will remain indefinite in nature until their demands are met.

The protesters say that for long massive amounts of electricity through the hydropower projects are being generated from projects such as the Mangla Dam and Neelum-Jhelum. However, these benefits are not being passed on to the region, and PoK suffers from major power cuts, while also being stagnated economically.

Indian Intelligence agency officials say that the manner in which the Pakistani establishment is acting signals that they are in for the long haul. There is no indication that Islamabad would give in to the demands, nor will the protesters cave in.

Pakistan would have a tough time in the days to come since it is battling its own people on multiple fronts. The Pakistan Army has suffered huge losses in Balochistan, and the situation in PoK is only getting worse.

However, an analysis suggests that Pakistan would not give in and would try its level best to suppress the protests by using force and committing large-scale human rights violations.

