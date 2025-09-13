Human rights defenders decry dismal state of disaster relief in Pak-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan

Islamabad: Several human rights defenders and community members raised grave concerns about the dismal condition of disaster relief in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), stating that a surge in floods, landslides, and glacial lake outbursts has left marginalised communities bearing the brunt of the crisis.

At an outreach meeting held by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in PoGB on Friday, the members highlighted that displaced families are forced to live in unsafe shelters with no access to clean water, electricity, healthcare, or education.

They noted the neglect of women, children, daily-wage workers, persons with disabilities, and transgender persons, while mental health remained ignored. The meeting also pointed out that the relief funds lack transparency and accountability.

According to the HRCP, during the meeting, stakeholders adopted a unanimous resolution stressing that disaster response in PoGB must be inclusive, transparent, and dignified. This included multi-sectoral coordination at all levels, community-led monitoring and rehabilitation, and transparent use of relief funds. Additionally, it called for the protection of vulnerable households, with fair compensation and relocation from high-risk zones, while suggesting that climate justice measures such as reforestation, halting exploitative natural resource extraction, climate insurance, and disaster preparedness be included in the school curriculum.

Earlier on Wednesday, raising concern over the devastating floods that swept across Pakistan, the HRCP asserted that these disasters are no longer merely ‘natural’, they are “manmade, fuelled by poor planning, land grabs, deforestation, corrupt practices and climate inaction.” The rights body stated that the state and successive Pakistani governments must be held responsible for the crisis in the country.

“While rescue and relief operations are underway, HRCP stresses that these efforts must be urgently expanded, with more rescue teams mobilised and more relief camps established with equitable access to food, shelter, clean drinking water, and medical services. Particular attention must be given to the most vulnerable, women, children, the elderly, and persons living with disabilities,” read a statement issued by the rights body.

The HRCP called on the federal and provincial governments of Pakistan to wake up to their constitutional obligations, demonstrate political will and foresight, and take decisive and inclusive action to prevent the country from remaining trapped in annual cycles of displacement and devastation.

