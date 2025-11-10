HRCP voices concern over worsening security, human rights situation in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Nov 10 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) voiced concern over the worsening security and human rights situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting a situation of fear, lawlessness and erosion of civilian authorities in the province, local media reported on Monday.

In its latest fact-finding report titled 'Caught in the Crossfire', the HRCP stated that nearly two-thirds of all attacks that were reported in Pakistan in 2025 took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, majorly targeting security forces and law enforcement agencies, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

According to the report, the epicentre of violence was the merged districts, where people continue to face insecurity, forced displacement and limited access to justice.

The fact-finding mission noted that civilian casualties and intelligence-based operations were allegedly carried out without civilian oversight regularly, while police and local officials were not involved in important decisions about law and order.

According to HRCP, testimonies from impacted communities showcase growing frustration about arbitrary detentions, the continued operation of internment centres set up under the Actions (in Aid of Civil Power) Ordinance, 2019, and the continued incidents of enforced disappearances.

The report noted that journalists covering these issues face censorship, threats and targeted attacks, which further undermine transparency and freedom of expression. Tribal elders, political advocates and advocates of peace also face attacks, sparking a deep sense of insecurity and mistrust.

On November 8, a police personnel was injured after a checkpost was targeted by unidentified assailants in the Tangi area of Khar tehsil, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An official said that the injured police personnel has been identified as Azad Khan, adding that a fire from an unknown location hit him, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The official stated that the police personnel was first taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar for treatment. However, he was later referred to a hospital in Peshawar for advanced treatment. According to him, the policeman was out of danger.

