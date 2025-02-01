HRCP Condemns PECA Act 2025, Warns of Threats to Free Speech in Pakistan

Islamabad: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the recently passed Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PECA) (Amendment) Act 2025, expressing concern over its potential to further curtail freedom of expression for both journalists and ordinary social media users.

In a press release, HRCP stated that the session, attended by prominent figures such as Mian Rauf Atta, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), PFUJ president Azfal Butt, and PPP senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro, among others, focused on the implications of the controversial law. Journalists Hamid Mir and Matiullah Jan, as well as HRCP council members and former chairperson, also lent their voices to the discussion.

Moderated by HRCP co-chair Munizae Jahangir, the event featured presentations from Bolo Bhi director Usama Khilji, AGHS representative Ans Waqi, and lawyer Sal Ahmed.

In a post on X, HRCP stated that participants criticized the swift passage of the PECA amendment by political parties that had previously opposed similar legislation. They demanded these parties clarify their stance on freedom of expression, accusing them of yielding to the establishment.

While acknowledging the dangers of fake news, the consultation participants argued that the law's vague definitions of "fake news" could be misused to silence dissent and curb free speech. The provision allowing anyone to file a complaint--whether or not they are directly affected--raised concerns about the law's potential for abuse, HRCP highlighted.

HRCP stated that the session concluded with a resolution to form a broad coalition for the protection of freedom of expression, including the PFUJ, SCBA, HRCP, Digital Media Alliance for Pakistan, Bolo Bhi, and others. This alliance aims to challenge the PECA (Amendment) Act and safeguard constitutional rights to free speech.

Recently, Amnesty International has condemned the recently passed Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025 in Pakistan, urging the authorities to immediately revoke the amendment and ensure that the right to freedom of expression is protected in the country. (ANI)