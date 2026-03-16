House Democrats seek Iran war answers

Washington, March 17 (IANS) The House Democrats are demanding that top officials from the Trump administration testify before the Congress about the diplomacy and decision-making that preceded the United States' military conflict with Iran.

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Representative Gregory W. Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Monday, led all Democratic members of the panel in sending a letter urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Presidential adviser Jared Kushner to appear before the committee.

The lawmakers said Congress must understand the diplomatic negotiations and planning that led to the conflict.

"These individuals, both drawn from the real estate industry rather than diplomatic or national security backgrounds, were placed in charge of one of the most consequential negotiations facing the United States," the members wrote.

"The decisions made during this process have now resulted in an unauthorised military conflict with Iran, with profound consequences for the security of the American people, the stability of the Middle East, and global energy markets that directly affect American families."

The Democrats said Congress has a constitutional duty to examine how negotiations unfolded and what strategy guided the administration before the use of force.

"Congress has both a constitutional responsibility and a clear national interest in understanding how these negotiations were conducted, what diplomatic strategy guided them, and what planning preceded the use of military force," the letter said.

According to the lawmakers, the US administration has repeatedly declined requests to allow Witkoff or Kushner to testify before the Congress.

"Yet despite repeated requests, the Administration has declined to make Witkoff or Kushner available for testimony or briefing before Congress," the letter added.

The Democrats also raised concerns that no public hearing has been held on the issue.

"At the same time, the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee has declined to hold a public hearing on these matters with Administration witnesses," the letter said, adding that congressional oversight during a military conflict is a fundamental part of the constitutional system of checks and balances.

The lawmakers said that if the US administration believes its Iran strategy has been justified, it should be willing to explain its decisions publicly.

"If the Administration believes its approach toward Iran has been successful and justified, then it should welcome the opportunity to explain its decisions to Congress and the American people," the members wrote.

The letter formally asked the US President to direct Witkoff and Kushner to appear before the committee for a public hearing as soon as possible.

It also requested that Rubio and Hegseth testify so lawmakers can examine the US administration's strategy toward Iran.

"The stakes of the current conflict, including risks to US service members, regional stability, and the global economy, demand transparency and accountability," the lawmakers wrote.

"Congress and the American people deserve a clear explanation of the diplomatic and strategic decisions that brought us to this moment."

The letter was signed by Meeks and more than twenty Democratic members of the committee, including Joaquin Castro, William Keating, Greg Stanton, Pramila Jayapal, Brad Sherman, Jim Costa and Ami Bera.

--IANS

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